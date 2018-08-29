Serena announces winner of Photography Competition

Staff Reporter

Serena Hotels announced the winner of the Photography Competition 2018 after a rigorous jury session where renowned photographers, Wajahat Malik and Syed Mehdi Bukhari, studied approximately 250 submissions from across Pakistan.

Wajahat Malik said, “Discover Pakistan Photography Competition was a very good effort on the part of Serena Hotels. People from across the country participated and there were some extraordinary photographs. We first shortlisted the best photographs and eventually decided on the winner through consensus”.

Announcing the winner, Syed Mehdi Bukhari said, “Imtiaz Hussain from Skardu is the winner of the Discover Pakistan Competition 2018.

His night shot of the Skardu city lights with the stars in the background was exceptional; as a photographer I know how difficult it is to achieve both in one exposure, controlling light in a long exposure at night is hard. He had other submissions as well which were also very good”.

Share on: WhatsApp