The latest round of the Davis Cup set up some intriguing storylines as team USA and Australia registered wins again to remain perfect while Serbia and Croatia got their first wins to get their campaigns back on track.

In Group A taking place in Italy, Croatia bounced back from their defeat against Italy to beat Sweden 2-1.

Sweden’s Elias Ymer defeated Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the first rubber before Croatia hit back through Borna Coric who beat Mikael Ymer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. In the doubles decider, Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic got the better of the Ymer brothers 7-5, 6-3 to help their side to its first win.

Italy continues to lead Group A with Sweden second and Croatia third. The Italians (1-0) will face Argentina (0-1) today.

Serbia also got their first win in Group B, taking place in Valencia, beating South Korea 2-1.

Dusan Lajovic beat Seong-chan Hong 6-4, 6-0 before Miomir Kecmanovic sealed the tie with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Soonwoo Kwon. The Koreans managed to avoid the sweep as Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song defeated Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-2.

Group toppers Spain will face second-placed Canada next.

Australia continued their impressive start to the Davis Cup finals with a win over France in Hamburg to move to the top of Group C.

Richard Gasquet beat Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to give France a perfect start before Alex de Minaur levelled the tie by beating Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. With the doubles to decide the fate, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell defeated Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4 to give Australia their second win on the trot.

USA also remained perfect in Group D with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan.

Tommy Paul defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-4 before Taylor Fritz ensured the win with a 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-3 battling win over Alexander Bublik.

Kazakhstan managed to salvage the doubles win as Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov defeated Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock 6-2, 7-6 (6).