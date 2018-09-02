Sept 27 last day to receive postal ballot applications

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday decided September 27 to be the last day to receive applications for postal ballot before the upcoming by-elections.

A notification issued by the top poll organising body read that the facility is being offered to government officers, members of armed forces and public office holders, their spouses and children along with the differently-abled and prisoners. The ECP also instructed those who will be assigned duties to apply for postal ballot by October 4. These members include presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling agents and police personnel.

Filing of by-poll nomination papers commences

On August 28, the process of holding of inviting nomination papers from candidates commenced.

