Sept 27 last date to submit admission forms

Intermediate supplementary exams 2018 under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start from October 22 while September 27 will be last date to submit admission forms with single fee. The board has announced the schedule of admission forms and fees submission to participate in the exams.

According to schedule, the candidates can submit the forms with single fee till Sept 27. The forms can be submitted with double fee from Sept 28 to Oct 2 while Oct 5 will be last date to submit the forms with triple fee. The form charges with processing fee are Rs 395.—APP

