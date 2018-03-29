SEPCOIII, GE complete RRT at Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

Observer Report

Faisalabad

SEPCOIII and GE Power successfully completed a Reliability Run Test (RRT) at the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant in Jhang, Pakistan. The RRT is a critical milestone towards the completion of the plant, which is being developed by the Government of Pakistan through the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL). The project is among the largest gas-fired combined cycle plants in the country, expected to add up to 1,230 megawatts (MW) to Pakistan’s national grid – the equivalent power needed to meet the electricity needs of up to 2.5 million Pakistani homes.

SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd (SEPCOIII) is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, responsible for setting up the power plant. SEPCOIII is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Construction Corporation of China with a professional engineering enterprise in the electric power sector and includes EPCO, EPC, BOT, BOO and PMC. Founded in 1985, SEPCOIII has aggregated installed capacity of 86,000 MW and was ranked 58th in the Top 250 International Contractor of ENGR (Engineering News Record) in 2014. At present, its customer base has spread across 18 countries through 46 turn-key projects including India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Myanmar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, Indonesia and Singapore etc.GE is providing two of its advanced H-class heavy-duty gas turbines, one steam turbine and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) for the plant.

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for power in Pakistan to drive industrial growth, economic progress and the welfare of our people,” said Rashid Mahmood Langrial, CEO of NPPMCL. “I am pleased to note that working together with SEPCOIII and GE, we are setting up the Haveli Bahadur Shah project maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. The facility will soon help to meet up to 20 percent of the energy shortfall in the country.”