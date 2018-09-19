SEPCO establishes Crisis Management Cell

The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has setup a Crisis Management Cell at Chief SEPCO office here with a task to deal with emergency situation during 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to SEPCO Spokesman here on Wednesday, said that it has been decided that no load shedding would be carried out on feeders where Imambargahs are located or on routes of mourning processions.

Those feeders where cases of power theft are less and recovery is excellent would also be exempted from load-shedding in these days, he added.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during Muharrum and that necessary equipments were provided to all SEPCO Sub Divisions offices and complaint centers for prompt tackling of emergency situation—APP

