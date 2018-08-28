SEPCO chief urges consumers to pay dues on time

Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saeed Ahmed Dawach has urged consumers to ensure timely payment of dues to the power company.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur chapter, which led by its Sukkur President Mubeen Jatoi, visited the SEPCO office, here the other day. The SEPCO chief said elimination of load shedding is a top priority of the government, adding that billions of rupees have been invested for the purpose. “I have already given the directions against power theft,” he added.— APP

Share on: WhatsApp