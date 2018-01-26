‘Separation Movement in India’ by Tariq Ismail Sagar launched

Staff Reporter

Launching ceremony of Tariq Ismail Sagar’s Book “Separatist Movements In India” was held in Islamabad by MUSLIM Institute.

Nawab Jahangir Khanji Nawab of Junagadh, Tariq Ismail Sagar Author of the Book, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali Chairman MUSLIM Institute, Brig. Asif Haroon Raja Defence Analyst, Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Abdullah Gul DG. Mesaac, Amb Ishtiaq H. Andrabi Former Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmad Qureshi Senior Anchor Person Neo News, Brig. Akhtar Nawaz Janjua Defence Analyst and Mr. Rana Abdul Baqi Columnist & Editor SA Pulse shared their views on the occasion. Speakers appraised the book and said that it is an excellent academic effort to discuss the ground realities about separatist movements in India. Mr. Sagar’s book is based on research and describes the facts.

This area is often ignored while analyzing the political and economic conditions of India. The book is a good addition in Urdu literature and will be very beneficial for researchers, students as well as common reader. There are more than 36 separatist movements in India including 22 large scale movements and many of them are fighting since decades. They belong to different religions and regions. Religious discrimination and dominance of Hindu extremists is basic reason behind such separatist movements.