Separate Police Stations for Overseas Pakistanis

Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has given approval for establishing separate police stations and facilitation centres for overseas Pakistanis in Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Rawalpindi Division, said Chairman Task Force Overseas Pakistanis, District Rawalpindi, Iftikhar Ahmad Warsi.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday, he heard 51 complaints related to police, TMOs, Anti-Corruption, fake Housing Schemes, RDA, Excise Department and issued necessary orders for redressal of the complaints.

Special courts have been established for redressal of the complaints of the Overseas Pakistan and dispensation of speedy justice to provide them relief, he said adding, all the departments concerned have been directed to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif. He said, the officers concerned have been directed to make all out efforts for resolution of their complaints within shortest possible time and negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

Iftikhar Warsi said, the main objective of the commission is, not only to redress complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis but to facilitate them in every possible manner and encourage them to invest in their own country. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan, DSP Investigation Mirza Tahir Sikandar, Tehsildaar Mansoor Ahmed, member OPF Qaiser Zaman, Malik Qaiser Awan, Chaudary Saqib, Malik Saeed and other concerned officers.—APP