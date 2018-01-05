Separate deptt on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ to be set up at AIOU

A separate department on ‘ ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ will be set up soon at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote the message and teaching of the last prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

There will be two other exclusive departments in the University to work on Islamic Economic and Interfaith harmony. The University’s statuary body has already approved the new additions, this was announced by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating a two-day national conference on Islamic research-editing , with special reference to the community-related issues and their solution.

The conference was presided over by the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, while Dr. Abdul Quddus Shuaib of Bhawalpur Zakari University was the key-note speaker on the occasion. They spoke in detail about various aspects of Islamic teaching and the research work, being conducted in this connection.

It was organized by the University’s department of Arabic and Islamic Studies. The event was largely attended by scholars and researchers from various Universities. The speakers included Dr. Tahir Ali Shah, Director Academician, Higher Education Commission.—INP

