Separate cultural ministry created in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia announced the creation of a new culture ministry in royal decrees broadcast early Saturday.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud was appointed as its new minster. Prince Badr is the governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula.

The Ministry of Culture and Information was renamed to the Ministry of Information. Ahmad Al-Rajhi was named the minister of Labor and Social Development, replacing Ali Al-Ghafis, who was appointed to the post in late 2016.

Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Sheikh, a former head of the Haia (religious police), was appointed as the minister of Islamic Affairs. A new commission was created for the city of Makkah and the holy sites. In approval of the crown prince’s proposal, a new body will be established called the Department of the Jeddah Historical Project, which will be administered by the culture ministry.

A new council was created for the protection of the natural environment across a number of regions in Saudi Arabia. Abdullah Al-Saadan was named chief of Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.—Agencies