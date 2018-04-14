Seoul to discuss currency market intervention report with IMF

Seoul

South Korea will discuss currency market-related issues, such as how to reveal records of its market interventions, with the IMF next week, the country’s chief economic policymaker said Friday.

Seoul’s finance ministry said earlier that South Korea is considering disclosing details of its interventions in the foreign exchange market in a move to boost transparency and clear itself of suspicion of influencing exchange rates. South Korea’s financial authorities have persistently claimed they do not interfere in the foreign exchange market but engage in “smoothing operations” against extreme one-sided movements.—APP