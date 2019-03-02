Sensitize OIC

IN the backdrop of conflicting reports whether or not Pakistan would attend the OIC moot in the UAE this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that he would be attending the important session but will not hold talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, who has been invited as guest speaker at the inaugural session. He rightly stated that OIC is like our home but the host country should have talked with Pakistan before inviting the Indian External Affairs Minister.

There is no doubt that OIC has always upheld causes of the Muslim Ummah and it has provided consistent support to the cause of Kashmiri people. OIC has a permanent Contact Group on Kashmir that has been instrumental in highlighting the situation in Occupied Kashmir where Indian forces are committing worst kind of brutalities against Kashmiris and the need for peaceful resolution of the conflict. Only a few days back, OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) strongly condemned the intensified targeting of innocent Kashmiri civilians including students, businessmen and political activists in various parts of India by the Indian Government, media and far right nationalist groups in the aftermath of a suicide attack in Pulwama, causing serious violations of right to life, right to freedom of expression, right to peaceful protest and assembly and other fundamental human rights. Under these circumstances, Pakistan cannot afford to boycott the OIC session and instead utilize this opportunity to expose India. However, it is also a fact that invitation to the Indian FM for this moot was uncalled for and this is justifiably being described as diplomatic failure of Pakistan. It is all the more regrettable that Pakistan could not convince the host country to revoke the invitation especially in the backdrop of Indian aggression against Pakistan.

