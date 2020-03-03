Sense of deprivation among minorities to be eliminated: Ijaz

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine met with delegation of PMRC in New Minister Block on Tuesday.

Delegation congratulated the provincial minister on his birthday and also cut a cake with him. The 12-member minority delegation, including the central president Faisalabad and Attock discussed the different issues of religious minorities in their respective area and appealed to the minister, hold open courts in the supervision of district administration to solve the issues of minorities.

They also thanked to minister to extend the date of scholarships for minority students and also lauded the action taken by the Punjab government for all religious minorities across the province.