Sense of insecurity prevails among online cab services captains

After an incident of a driver’s murder, the captains of online cab services Wednesday called upon their companies for adequate security mechanism to ensure their safety and well-being of their families. The captains expressing their grave concern over the brutal killing of their colleague Junaid, stressed for life insurance and 24/7 access to companies’ emergency helpline.

Talking to APP, one of the ride-sharing services’ captain Muhammad Rizwan said a panic button should be introduced in the rides in emergency situations and ensured up-gradation of the tracking system.

“These companies should provide life and vehicle insurance”, he demanded. He said just a five-minute extended connection with the company after finishing every ride was not enough for a secure job. The captains should be educated to strictly adhere safety guidelines and to remain within their authorised limits to avoid any untoward incident, another captain suggested.

The public relations officer of an online cab service Sibtain Naqvi said his company was paying full attention towards the prevailing issues of their captains and passengers and in contact with the National Database and Registration Authority to further strengthen the security system into the matter.—APP

