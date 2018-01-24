Sensational media

In Pakistan and in many regional countries, yellow journalism has become quite a norm. It is best described as a type of journalism that presents poorly researched news and uses eye-catching headlines to attract attention and thus gain viewers. With the advent of technology, Electronic media has gained prominence and thus is most at risk from this predicament. Large media groups and associations actively attempt to exaggerate and sensationalise minor issues that hold no significance to political, social, economic and religious spheres of our country and therefore media channels are spreading a sense of ignorance and unawareness among the general populace through sensationalizing inconsequential matters.

In present age, Media is considered as the fourth pillar of a state throughout the world. As such, increasing concern accompanies this recent development. Hence, with this growing significance also comes greater significance on media and on electronic media in particular. The true ethos of media is to make citizens mindful of the state of their nation while staying unbiased. Be that as it may, in Pakistan, electronic media is being utilised by a handful of individuals and/or political parties for their own personal gain at the cost of national interests. Monetary incentives drive media groups to disregard the true spirit of journalism and instead become partisan to a particular institution, person or a group. Each news channel and daily paper has its own strategies and tactics, which are shaped in accordance with the interests of the party they cater to. A few media associations reinforce and endorse the political narrative of one party while the others help a rival one.

Pakistani media is right now not assuming its role in the true sense of journalism as practically every media house is supporting a biased opinion of a certain political party keeping in mind the end goal to satisfy some hidden agenda. As a result, all media associations in the nation make an active effort to exaggerate and sensationalise an impertinent issue due to the sole reason that the party they cater to requires them to do so for a certain political motive.

HASSAN IMRAN FAIZ

Lahore

