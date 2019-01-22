Senior Vice President FPCCI inaugurates GTex Expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI & former Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile inaugurated GTex Int’l Textile Machinery Expo from 19 – 22 January 2019 at Expo Centre Karachi.

There are 782 booths comprising of 253 foreign and 169 local exhibitors from 43 countries including China, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey Spain, UK & USA participating in the G-Tex displaying 692 brands of the world renowned Textile Machinery Suppliers Covering Textile, Denim, Leather, Dyes & Chemicals, Embroidery & Digital Printing.

The organizer expecting 45000 visitors in 3 days of G-Tex. Dr. Baig informed delegates and the media that it’s a good opportunity for machine suppliers to sale textile machinery to Pakistan as the Government has withdrawn custom duty and sale tax on the import of textile machinery to promote industrialization in the country. Moreover the Government has also announced recently the Trade Enhancement package of Rs.180 billion out of which Rs.80 billion allocated for textile sector to boost our exports.

