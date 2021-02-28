Senior Sindh police officers transferred to Punjab

Observer Report Karachi

Senior officers who have been serving in the Sindh police for years were transferred on Saturday under the government’s new rotation policy.

Under the government’s rotation policy, these officers will not be able to get postings back in Sindh for the next two years. Officers with a domicile in Sindh have been transferred from the province and notifications have also been issued for it.

According to the notification, DIG Special Branch Irfan Baloch has been transferred to Islamabad and the services of DIG Munir Sheikh Senior have been handed over to Punjab, while DIG Munir Sheikh Jr has also been transferred to Punjab.

The services of DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi have been handed over to the Motorway Police and DIG Qamar Zaman and DIG Traffic Karachi Iqbal Dara have also been transferred to Punjab.

After year-long deliberations and consultations with provinces, the PTI government, in the first week of August last year, notified a new rotation policy for the Pakistan Administrative Services and Police Services of Pakistan and announced that its implementation will take place with effect from January 1, 2021.