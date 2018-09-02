Senior Republican calls for reopening of Google probe

A senior Republican senator on Thursday urged US regulators to reopen an antitrust investigation into Google, citing “important developments” since the review was closed in 2013.

Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah called on the Federal Trade Commission “to reconsider the competitive effects of Google’s conduct in search and digital advertising.”

Lawmakers have no official role in determining how the independent agency manages its investigations, but Hatch’s call comes amid growing complaints from some activist organizations and following a series of antitrust investigations targeting Google in the European Union.

