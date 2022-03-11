Senior PTI leader Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif in the UK

London: Senior PTI leader Aleem Khan held a meeting with the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the meeting took place between the two leaders on Wednesday and was also joined by the sons of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.

It’s confirmed PTI leader Aleem Khan met @NawazSharifMNS on Wednesday for 3 hours. @MIshaqDar50 & Nawaz Sharif’s sons also attended meeting. They read Maghreb prayers together. Aleem Khan visited Nawaz Sharif immediately after reaching London, will work together- @geonews_urdu pic.twitter.com/Ls63la3tGE — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 11, 2022

The meeting has come at a point when political situations in the country are very volatile. As, earlier this week, the opposition had submitted a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister in the parliament.

During this time, Aleem Khan flew to London to have a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tarin. However, before meeting Tarin, Aleem Khan visited Nawaz Sharif and elaborated to him how his own party, the PTI, treated him during the past three years.

It is also reported that before flying to London, Aleem Khan had also had a meeting with PML-N President and the opposition leader in the lower house Shahbaz Sharif.

Media reports also suggest that the disgruntled PTI leader might announce joining PML-N soon.