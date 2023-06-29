KARACHI – Revered Pakistani actor Yusuf Kamal famously known as Shakeel breathed his last at the age of 85 in Karachi, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Uncle Urfi famed star was admitted to a local hospital for last couple of days due to arthritis, and cardiac-related complications.

Known by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, the actor made his name as a prominent figure in Lollywood, leaving an unforgettable mark through his performances in both TV and movies.

Kamal’s burial will take place on Friday in the port city. The actor’s son is already in Pakistan, however, his daughter was in Saudi Arabia and she was traveling to her homeland for last rites.

Soon after the news of his demise broke, several artists, celebs, and even politicians took to social media and offered condolences. The actor earned the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award for his contributions to Pakistani showbiz industry.

Condolences

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah condoled the death of the revered actor. In a statement, Shah called Shakeel a big name in showbiz, saying his services will always be remembered. Chief Minister also prayed for the deceased.

Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi also mourned the death of the senior actor. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family.

For the unversed, Yusuf Kamal rose to fame with Shazuri and An Kahi, and his plays like Uncle Urfi and Parchaiyan made him a superstar of his time. Some of his other masterpieces include Intizar Farmaiye, Zer Zabar Pesh, Afshan, Anna, Uroosa, and Angan Terha.