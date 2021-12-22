Senior officer of Pakistan Senate booked for harassing women in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A senior officer of Pakistan Senate was booked for allegedly harassing women in the federal capital after filming their videos, it emerged on Wednesday.

A day earlier, a woman shared a video on social media stating that the man was making her and other women’s videos in an area of Islamabad.

It can be heard in the video that women are asking him to shows what he has filmed. Instead of showing them his phone, the man can be seen fleeing the spot.

After the video went viral on social media, the Islamabad police took notice of the incident and registered a case.

Reports said that the man, who can be seen in the video, turned out to be an employee of Senate, the upper house of the parliament. He has been identified as Rana Azhar who is a grade-18 officer in legislation branch.