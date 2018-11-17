Senior Minister hosts luncheon for president

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan hosted luncheon in honour of President Dr Arif Alvi at his residence.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, newly elected Senator Ms Seemee Eizdi, Member National Assembly Munaza Hassan and ex-MPA Mohammad Shoaib Siddiquee were also present.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem welcomed President on his first tour to Lahore and apprised him about the upcoming local bodies system in Punjab.

He also discussed regarding 100 days’ plan and success achieved in the encroachment drive in the province. In addition to the matters of mutual interest, success of both PTI Senators in Punjab also came under discussion. President Dr Arif Alvi thanked for his traditional hospitality in Lahore and called it remembering for him.

First Lady and wife of Governor Punjab were also present in this lunch.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp