Senior minister for proper waste treatment for all govt, private hospitals

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has given directions to ensure comprehensive policy regarding proper waste treatment for all government and private hospitals and accord contract to some international firm on BOT basis.

He added that stern action would be taken if any hospital did not comply with the laid down instruction in this regard. He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of Solid Waste Management in which working of the institution was discussed in detail where Secretary Local Government Capt.(R) Saif Anjum and high ranking officers were also present.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that cleanliness work should be monitored on daily and regular basis and if there would be any complaint the Zonal Officer of the area would be no more there.

He said that keeping in view the ground realities there are not arrangements available to collect 100 per cent waste from the city so more companies should be given chance to work in this field and work should immediately started for international bidding. Senior Minister also directed to form system for waste collection in private housing societies so that every area be covered. He said that in future there would be no more landfill sites and waste collected would be utilized in preparing productive items and recycling units for production of fertilizer and electricity generation.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed to give presentation on the project of 400 million so that it could be made more effective and beneficial.

Senior Minister also ordered to withdraw the work of cleanliness of Multan Metro from Lahore Solid Waste Management and said that in each city local institution should work for waste collection.

