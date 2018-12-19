Senior minister for overhauling present tendering system

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to overhaul the present tendering system and prepare recommendations in two weeks to bring wide scale changes in the present contract awarding mechanism for which final meeting will take place on 9thJanuary. He added that in the light of the directions given by Prime Minister Imran Khan the Departments of Communication & Works, Local Bodies, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Housing need immediate reforms for curbing corruption and saving the national exchequer. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of the special committee formed on the directives of Prime Minister. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Mohsin Leghari and Sardar Asif Nakai were also present along with the Secretaries of the Departments.

Senior Minister said that unfortunately a major portion of the amounts of the big projects is plundered by the commission mafia and now through online working and monitoring by the third party reforms would be brought in the present tendering process. Abdul Aleem Khan directed to follow the models of KPK and NHA in this regard and study the working style of other countries before preparing recommendations.

He said that unfortunately the past government did nothing to wipe out corruption and patronizing the prevailing system in the government functionaries. He said that without curbing corruption the dream of new Pakistan cannot be materialized and we will have to work with full passion in this regard. Senior Minister said that corruption, in government departments have lost the credibility and today we have no funds for even current expenses. Abdul Aleem Khan asked the nation building departments to come up with workable solution to award the contracts of the projects with feasible working which can provide equal opportunity with zero corruption tolerance.

Provincial Ministers also expressed their views and suggest a number of steps for concrete strategy. They told that by ensuring E- tendering there would be visible positive change in the working of the government. They assured their full cooperation and said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister, in government’s departments corruption would be minimized and special monitoring steps would be taken in the coming days.

