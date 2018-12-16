Senior minister for ‘major surgery’, wide scale reforms in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that to ensure long term betterment in the province basic changes will be brought in the structure.

He added that capable officers will be supported who can assist us to show best performance. He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of Advisory Council on Governance in Punjab.

In this meeting held at 8-Club Road, Ministers and Secretaries of 15 Departments were present while Chairman P&D and ex-bureaucrats Salman Siddique and Salman Ghani were also there.

Salman Shah conducted the presentation in this meeting in which reforms in Punjab were proposed.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that instead of routine matters we have to go for ‘major surgery’ in Punjab and wide scale reforms are required for which renowned economists’ would be consulted.

He maintained that experience of ex-bureaucrats would also be taken to determine the right way for success.

Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that capable officers will be supported and there will be no pick and choose policy and everyone will be given equal opportunity to prove that ability to work for change.

He said that no leniency will be tolerated to implement the vision of Imran Khan as we already quite late to provide the basic requirements to the masses.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to illogical and poor policies of the last government there are number of issues to be resolved.

He said that changes in basic structure are required and for this purpose strict monitoring is necessary.

Senior Minister said that without strong economy no country can move forward and for this purpose we had to make a number of strict and non-popular decisions. Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the work done by the Advisory Council regarding reforms in Punjab and gave them go ahead for further process in this regard. The meeting was briefed by Salman Shah in which he told that in Punjab there are missing links among different departments like agriculture, irrigation and livestock who can work together.

Similarly, sports, youth affairs and tourism should also work with coordinated efforts.

He told that recommendations have been prepared while keeping view the ground realities and department wise proposals are ready. In the meeting Ministers of Agriculture, Education, Health, Livestock, Forests, Tourism, Finance, Industries, Women Development, Labour, Social Welfare and other department expressed their views and a number of proposals were came under discussion.

