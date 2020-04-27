Senior journalist Zafar Bhatti dies due to coronavirus

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former president of the Associated Press Of Pakistan’s employees’ union and senior journalist Zafar Rasheed Bhatti passed away in Islamabad due to the coronavirus on Monday, a press release by the news organisation said.

Bhatti had joined APP in 1984 before working in various news organisations, including Nawa-i-Waqt and Pakistan Press International, it said.

According to his friends and colleagues, he was a vocal personality who stood up for the rights of media workers. Bhatti was also involved with the Rawalpindi and Islamabad press clubs and their journalists’ union. In his later years, he was an active member of the Tableeghi Jamaat, it added.

According to the statement, Bhatti is believed to have contracted the virus during a Tableegh visit.