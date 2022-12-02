Senior journalist Imran Aslam passes away at 70

Veteran journalist and President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam passed away at the age of 70.

Imran Aslam had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was a giant name when it came to journalism. Played a central role in the launching of Geo News, Geo Entertainment, and Geo Super. He also remained chief news editor and senior editor at The News.

Aside from journalism, Imran Aslam was also a great scriptwriter. He wrote more than 60 successful plays that graced the stage and television.

Condolences started pouring in on Twitter Friday morning as soon as news of the journalist’s passing emerged.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ ، جیو گروپ کے صدر عمران اسلم انتقال کر گئے ، وہ صرف ایک سینئر ساتھی نہیں تھے بلکہ محبت اور شفقت کا ایک ایسا سایہ تھا جو مشکل وقت میں بلائے بغیر سر پر آ کھڑا ہوتا ، اللّٰہ پاک انہیں جنت میں جگہ دے اور انکے لواحقین کو صبر عطا فرمائے آمین pic.twitter.com/pcQs4HDygH — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) December 2, 2022

Shocking new. My old colleague and presently Group President GEO and Jang, Imran Aslam has passed away this morning. May Allah give his family strength to bear the loss. He was one of the finest person i came across since the days i first met him in 90s in daily The Star. — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) December 2, 2022

Needless to say, missing Tito even more today. May they both rest in peace. — Zebunnisa Burki (@zburki) December 2, 2022

I have lost my mentor today. Imran Aslam was a giant of Journalism, they don't make people like him anymore. This is such an irreparable loss for his family and friends. May Allah rest his soul in Peace, Ameen. — Iftikhar Ahmad (@jawabdeyh) December 2, 2022