Senior journalist Imran Aslam passes away at 70

By
Web Desk
-
22
journalist Imran Aslam

Veteran journalist and President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam passed away at the age of 70.

Imran Aslam had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was a giant name when it came to journalism. Played a central role in the launching of Geo NewsGeo Entertainment, and Geo Super. He also remained chief news editor and senior editor at The News.

Aside from journalism, Imran Aslam was also a great scriptwriter. He wrote more than 60 successful plays that graced the stage and television.

Condolences started pouring in on Twitter Friday morning as soon as news of the journalist’s passing emerged.

