Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law killed

Islamabad: Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law has been killed in the Chak Shehzad area of Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Police, Shah Nawaz, son of Ayaz Amir, killed his wife Sara, 37, at home.

تھانہ شہزاد ٹاؤن کے علاقہ چک شہزاد میں قتل کی واردات کا معاملہ۔ شاہ نواز نامی شخص نے اپنی بیوی سارہ کو گھر میں قتل کیا۔ پولیس کے سینئر افسران اور فارنزک ٹیمیں موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ وقوعہ کی تفتیش جاری ہے اور جو بھی حقائق سامنے آئیں گے وہ شئیر کئے جائیں گے۔#ICTP #IGP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 23, 2022

“Senior police officers and forensic teams are on the spot. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and whatever facts emerge will be shared. ” the Capital police said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for a post-mortem.

According to media sources, it had been just three months since Sara and Shah Nawaz had been married. They met online, the sources said, adding that Sara worked in Dubai and had reached Pakistan just a day back and purchased a car.

The couple reportedly got into an argument at night at the farmhouse where they were staying with Shah Nawaz’s mother. The sources said Shah Nawaz hit Sara with an iron object and she fainted. After this, he reportedly moved her to a bathtub and opened the water tap.

Speaking to media persons outside the farmhouse, Ayaz Amir said: “Such an incident should not happen to anyone; no one should have to bear this shock.”