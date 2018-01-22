Senior Daesh terrorist killed in Afghanistan drone strike

KABUL : A key member of the Daesh terror group was killed in an airstrike of US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to Afghan media reports.

The airstrike was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of US forces in the vicinity of Haska Mina district, said local security officials.

The provincial police officials said the killed terrorist has been identified as a close relative, father of Daesh commander Abdul Khaliq, and had been involved in major terror plots.

However, the anti-government armed militant groups including Daesh insurgents have yet to comment on the report.

Orignally published by INP