VERY often nowadays I hear people I know quite well, exclaiming they are senior citizens. It’s as if they have suddenly come to a chasm and jumped the other side, and qualified to call themselves so. I hear it so often, it has begun to quite amuse me, especially the way it is used. It’s quite often used to either make an excuse or used to get somebody to do something for them.

I sincerely don’t mind doing things for senior citizens if that senior citizen proves he or she can’t do it by themselves: I have never heard the old folks of yester years complaining they cannot get something done, in fact when I do offer help an eighty year old or somebody in their seventies, most of the time I am politely told no, or refused the hand of help, “When we need help we’ll ask you Bob!” Not so these new seniors who have joined the club. Sixty is a sort of cutoff mark for them. “From today, I am old, infirm, and on my way to my death bed!”

Who did this to them? The government of course!” To get this huge vote bank, governments have been doling out a number of freebies to these citizens and needing to fix an age limit, they fixed the age sixty. But sixty is not old anymore. And so you have these young sixty year olds enjoying huge handicaps and benefits, which the others pay for, and which they laughingly enjoy: Fifty percent off on train travel. Likewise on air travel and the list is endless.

Once upon a time the average age was around forty! Can you believe that? Yes, we were so poor and impoverished that men and women were lucky if they reached sixty. But today all this has changed and you see sprightly seventy and eighty year olds and very often ninety year olds too, walking around. There’s an eighty year old, who runs in the park I walk in. Which means if you live to ninety and most do, you have enjoyed thirty years of being a senior citizen! Which is sheer stupidity: Senior was senior when you kicked the bucket within two or three or a maximum of five years after being made a senior!

We need to raise the age to seventy or even seventy five: Why, our politicians are called young at sixty! But I can imagine the faces of all those of my friends who have been clinging to this ‘senior’ excuse. What will they do now? “Bob, because of you and your silly ideas we have another fifteen years to complain about our arthritis!” “Do you have arthritis?” “No! But it sounded nice saying it when we were senior citizens..!”

