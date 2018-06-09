Senior citizens must be given special discounts on Eid: Railways Minister

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Railways Roshan Khurshhed Bharaucha, Friday, She showed interest in Eid activities of Pakistan Railways and directed concerned authorities to grant special discounts to senior citizens on occasion of Eid.

The minister issued directions in a briefing about railway operations in the entire country by DG Planning Mazhar Ali Shah here. She was informed about organizational structure of Pakistan Railways (PR). She asked to give equal representation to all provinces in Railway Board.

She showed interest in railway operation that is expanded at 7791 kms. She was enlightened about ML I, ML II and ML III.It was briefed to her that PR faced its worst time during 2012-2013.But for last 4 year things have improved for PR.

A proper improvement strategy has been devised including de politicization. She was also briefed about Public Private Partnership in Pakistan Railways. She applauded customer facilitation activities including punctuality, cleanliness, train lighting and E-ticketing.

She was told that Pakistan Railways is given priority in CPEC. Chairman Railways Javed Anwar stated,” PR has reached its highest ever revenue in last 3 years due to team work “. This was very much appreciated by Federal Minister.