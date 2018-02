Senior academics discuss business education

Staff Reporter

Deans and Directors of various universities discussed issues relating “Sustaining Business Schools in Challenging Times” The panel was moderated by Dr. Huma Baqai, Associated Dean institute of Business Administration (IBA), and consisted of imminent speakers such as Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director IBA, Prof Dr. Tahir Ali, Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences University of Karachi, Mr Talib Syed Karim, President Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Dr. wasim Qazi VC Iqra University, Ms. Seema Mughal VC Greenwich University and Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui VC Sukkar IB.

Commenting on the changing market needs, Dr. farrukh Iqbal said, “Rising costs and changing market needs imply that business schools should become more agile and flexible with respect to course content, teaching methods, faculty deployment and programme duration.