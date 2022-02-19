Sending phone greetings to unknown women also falls under harassment: Kashmala Khan

Karachi: Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment Kashmala Khan has said women are harassed through phone greetings and good morning messages.

Speaking at DOW University of Health Sciences, Ms Kashmala said touching an unknown woman or staring at her is also considered harassment.

The Federal Minister continued that whistling at bus stops in the presence of women is also harassment.

In sexual harassment cases, Ms Khan demanded, both parties must be examined directly face to face.

“Heard more than 4000 cases of harassment, of which more than 99% of the cases proved to be true,” she said.

Appreciating legislation for the protection of women’s rights, Kashmala Khan further said, “women have the right to inherit property in Punjab, KP and Islamabad. No legislation has been enacted in Sindh and Balochistan for the inheritance of women in the property.”

While mentioning improvement in DOW University, the federal minister said, “no complaint of harassment was received from DOW University in one year.”