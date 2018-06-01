Sending ‘Eid greeting Cards’ become relics of past

In this era of mobile and social media connectivity, the old trend of wishing people on special occasions like Eid through sending ‘Eid greeting Cards’ is vanishing gradually with the emerging trend of electronic greetings, just sending a short messaging service (SMS) to friends and family members or relatives.

A report aired by a private news channel said as the Muslim community awaits Eid and prepares for the festivities, the trend of sending Eid cards with hand scribbled messages to family, friends, relatives and business associates is fast disappearing from our society.

Eid cards have become relics of the past because of digital technology that allows for timely delivery and quick reply, said a shopkeeper Kamran Mehmood.

The tradition of sending cards in a stamped envelope is being replaced by other ways of connecting in many households, often with an electronic card or a photo sent, said a 40 year old citizen Ayyan Ali.

It was once a routine for most families to spend time appropriately selecting, purchasing, writing and posting Eid greeting cards to friends and families. But now, it has become a rarity, said a 35 year old school teacher Asma Abbasi.

“We used to exchange different kinds of Eid cards with unique designs and texts, once.—APP

