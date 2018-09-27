Senators to be included in committee: Khursheed

Probing poll rigging

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday said the government has accepted the demand made by the opposition parties calling for the inclusion of senators in the parliamentary committee to be constituted for probing the alleged electoral rigging in the July 25 elections.

Shah made the revelation while talking to media following a meeting with the National Assembly speaker, adding that the committee is expected to be formed once Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi returns form his foreign tour.

On September 18, the government and the opposition parties had agreed to form a committee to probe the allegations of rigging in the recently-held general elections. Under the formula agreed upon during the NA debate, the committee will have equal representation from the government.

