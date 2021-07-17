Islamabad

The members of the Senate on Friday in a brisk move passed a bill allowing them raise in salaries and allowances.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti moved the amendment bill regarding the salaries and allowances of the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The upper house of the parliament also approved the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Amendment bill.

It is pertinent to note that the National Assembly had already approved the extension of the Power Transmission Distribution and Generation Ordinance by 120 days.

However, the opposition walked out from the Upper House of the parliament to record their protest against the bill.

The Federal Minister of Planning and Development on Friday informed the Senate that 37 percent of Pakistanis lost their jobs due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has affected the country’s economy like other parts of the world, he said.

The figures collected to know the socioeconomic impact due to COVID-19 were revealed by the ministry during question-hour in the Senate.—INP