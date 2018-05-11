Senators for generating jobs for youth

Islamabad

Senator Azam Khan Musakhel Thursday urged the government to control price hike, introduce uniform education system in the country. Resuming budget debate, he said Senate and provinces should be given more powers. Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) should not be merged in to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the consent of local tribesmen, he added.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said Balochistan needed Rs350 billion to Rs550 billion for constructing several small dams in the province to overcome water scarcity issue. He said Balochistan farmers should be provided incentives. The 32,000 tubewells of entire Balochistan should be converted on solar energy to help saving power.

Senator Asad Ali Junejo termed the federal budget as balanced. Special measures should be taken to overcome water scarcity issue in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, he added. Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said the budget announced by the government was unconstitutional. The government was transferring its financial burden to the next federal government to implement its agenda.

He said 64 percent Pakistanis were under 30 years of age and budget offered nothing to our young generation. Over 4 million youth is added in job market every year. Employment opportunities should be generated to accommodate the jobless youth. Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi said the country was observing 18 hours load shedding in 2013.There was also shortage of Gas in the country. Several miles long queues of vehicles were common in front of Compressed Natural Gas Stations stations. Industry was closed.

The PML-N government after coming into power resolved those issues including law and order in the country, especially in Karachi.—APP