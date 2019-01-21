Senators demand parliamentary probe into Sahiwal’s killings

Staff Reporter

Senators on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a family in Sahiwal and called for constituting a commission to probe the incident.

Speaking in Senate on the Sahiwal’s shootout, which was allowed by the Chairman, the senators stressed for giving representation in the commission to one each member of opposition and treasury, both from Senate and National Assembly as observers.

They expressed dissatisfaction over the constitution of JIT and demanded independent commission to probe the incident.

Chairman Senate should seek daily report of the commission, they added.

The lawmakers stressed other members to modify their approach, and avoid delivering speeches for the sake of speeches.

They suggested reforms to bring about significant change in Police functioning. Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq criticized the constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and demanded exemplary punishment for those guilty of Sahiwal incident.

Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the Punjab government for not taking appropriate action against the responsible for killing innocent citizens.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the government will take action against those involved in the incident. He assured that the government will take appropriate steps upto peoples’’ expectations.

He said that unlike past incidents, the present government did not try to cover up and did share the details of incident with the public.

He advised the opposition to avoid politics on the issue. Senator Kalsoom Parveen, strongly condemning the incident said that in future steps should be taken to avoid such incidents.

She said that no one should be allowed to kill innocent people. She said that there should be effective legislation to check such incidents and expressed the hope that the government will take appropriate action.

Siraj-ul-Haq demanded forensic audit of extra judicial killings and criticized killing of innocent citizens. Abdul Ghafoor Haideri demanded severe punishment for the responsible who killed the family in Sahiwal. Usman Kakar criticized what he said the culture of JIT and demanded independent investigations of the killing incident.

Senator Javed Abbasi informed the Committee that he will soon introduce a bill in Senate that would deal with police reforms and citizen protection.

Deliberating on a report on illegal immigration and human trafficking of Pakistani citizens, Chairman Committee, Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed displeasure at the absence of DG Immigration. He directed that the DG’s presence would be mandatory in the next meeting.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the meeting had decided to take up the Sahiwal issue in today’s session. The meeting expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident, he added. Rehman Malik directed CDA to establish a slaughter house within two months to ensure provision of beef and meat to residents.

He said there should be Islamabad Food Authority like food authorities in other provinces.

He also directed CDA and MCI to establish mini picnic points in Margalla Hills with easy approach and less rates as a layman can’t take family to Monal and other expensive picnic points.

