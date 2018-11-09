Senators demand of govt to give details of economic policies

Islamabad

Senators on Friday demanded of the government to come clean about its economic policies and inform the House about the steps being taken to address the issue of inflation.

The senators were speaking on different issues of public importance at the floor of the Senate here.

Senator Sherry Rehman while talking about the precarious economic conditions, said the inflation and price hike were a matter of concern for the citizens. She said the government should take immediate measures to address the issue of rising inflation as reported by the State Bank.

She said the House should be told about the details of the conditions settled with International Monetary Fund (IMF) with which meeting was being held on Friday.

The senator said the government should also give details of the visits made by the prime minister to China and Saudi Arabia.

On the point of public importance, Senator Usman Khan Kakar told that a resident of Zhob Abdullah Jan, living in Sargodha was abducted and later with the help of sniffer dogs the culprits were arrested.

He said however, he talked to District Police Officer, Station House Officer and Inspector General of Police Punjab about the progress of the case, but 20 days have lapsed and nothing was done. The chairman Senate referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Interior.

Senator Hasil Bizenjo pointed to the incident of entry of unrecognized persons in Karachi Press Club followed by call of protest by journalists. The chairman Senate also referred this matter to the relevant committee. Senator Muhammad Akram said 25 million children were out of school and unequal distribution of wealth was undermining fabric of social life. He said the nation was plagued with problems of law and order and economic deprivation.

In his remarks on a point of public importance, Senator Tahir Bizenjo said illegal fishing was being done on the coast of Balochistan and the nets which were banned by other countries were being used in the waters of Gwadar.

The chairman Senate referred the matter of suspension of financial assistance for the students from Balochistan, who were studying in Burn Hall College, to the committee.

Senator Lutfur Rehman sought explanation from the government on the issue of not placing name of Asia Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL). Leader of the House Shibli Faraz clarified that Asia Bibi was not shifted to any other country and the decision to put her name on ECL would be taken by the relevant ministry.—APP

