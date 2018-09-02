Senators call on Minorities Affairs Minister

Senator Gianchand, Senator Anwar Lal Dean and Sardar Ramesh Singh called on Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal at his office.

They exchanged views on issues of minorities including encroachment on graveyards, preservation and renovation of historical worship places of minorities, scholarships to bright students and development schemes, said a statement.

On the occasion, the Sindh Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that all minority communities will be given representation in minority department and added that developments schemes will be initiated after taking them into confidence.

He informed them that he has given 15 days to officers to functionalize all the offices of department including public grievances desks set up at divisional levels.

He said that scholarship policy would be revised to ensure that only bright and needy students belonging to minorities get this opportunity.

He further informed that reforms would also be made in marriage grants awarding process—APP

