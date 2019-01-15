Senators call for probe into PMDC matters

Zubair Qureshi

Participants of the Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Monday called for probe into registration of doctors, fake medical practitioners, production and sale of substandard drugs, etc.

The meeting held under the convenership of Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar and was attended by Senator Dr Asad Ashraf, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Kulsoom Parveen and senior officers of the National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The meeting was called to look into matters relating to the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC).

Senator Kulsoom Parveen stressed the need to ensure all aspects of healthcare are regulated in the country.

She said it was extremely important that issue of production of spurious medicines be investigated thoroughly to protect precious lives in Pakistan.

While discussing the issue of expired registrations of doctors, the committee was informed that there are 75000 doctors in Pakistan whose registrations have expired.

The committee showed dismay at these figures and said that in order to improve the system it was imperative that all doctors be registered and their degrees investigated.

Dr. Asad Ashraf recommended that letters must be sent out to all doctors to remind them of their registrations. He stressed the need for PMDC to take responsibility for this. It was suggested that text messages can also be sent.

Convener Committee, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar directed PMDC to send letters to Chief Secretaries of all provinces regarding this issue. He also instructed PMDC to place and advertisement in all national dailies urging doctors to renew registrations within fifteen days. Thereafter a report be submitted to the Committee.

