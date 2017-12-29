Senators advocate special financial package for women commission

Zubair Qureshi

Senate’s Special Committee on Marginalized Segments of Society on Thursday recommended allocation of special financial package for National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to ensure free legal aid to the distressed women. The meeting of Special Committee, chaired by Senator Rubina Irfan, also recommended the NCSW to formulate a strategy to make its presence known to the general public so that women from all sections of society could take their problems to the Commission. The Committee also suggested better coordination between different support mechanisms created by the government to address human rights issues and a separate helpline for women in distress.

The senators were of the view that NCSW FATA seat has been laying vacant for a year. They also suggested amendment in the constitution of NCSW to define the process of selection for the member making it more transparent and competitive instead of mere selection by the provincial government or the governor.

The lawmakers also recommended passage of employment rules for NCSW that has already been vetted by the Establishment Commission and the Finance Ministry. They asked NCSW to enhance consultation with the Parliamentarians so that collective voice can be raised on women rights issues. The meeting was attended by Senators Sitara Ayaz, Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Rubina Khalid, Rubina Irfan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, and Samina Saeed. Officials from Ministry of Human Rights and NCSW also attended the meeting. The meeting started with a detailed briefing on the functions of NCSW by the NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz. She informed the Committee members that employment rules for NCSW were still under process.