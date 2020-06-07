Senator Rehman Malik’s sends notice to Ms Cynthia

Islamabad

The PPP senior leader and Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister Senator A. Rehman Malik on Sunday through his lawyer Ch: Abdur Rehman Bajwa Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan served a defamation notice to US Citizen Ms Cynthia D. Ritchie over false, frivolous and baseless allegation of rape against him.

Senator A. Rehman Malik has strongly rejected all allegations against him and has termed those a pack of lies to damage his national and international reputation. He said that he is fighting for the honour and respect of his leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the nation and he can face such kinds of hundreds of false and fabricated allegations in this fight.

He said that he has been continuously receiving life threats and arrest for his vocal statements against the government but the opponents must know that he is never afraid of jails as he has already seen even the death cells.-INP