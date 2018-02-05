Senator Mushahid Hussain back in PML-N

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.

Mushahid Hussain held a meeting with former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence

Sunday which led to this decision.

Reports had been circulating about Mushahid’s return to the PML-N, the party he left in favour of General Pervez Musharraf when the latter ousted Nawaz in the 1999 military coup.

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique were present at the meeting.

Mushahid’s term in the Upper House of Parliament is expiring on March 11 and he was set to retire owing to the minimal presence of PML-Q in the provincial and national assemblies.

Owing to reports of his jumping ship, the PML-Q had removed him from his party position last year.

Sources said Mushahid will now be elected to the Senate from the Punjab Assembly, where the PML-N enjoys a substantial majority, although at present he was elected from Islamabad’s technocrat seat.

Mushahid, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, is considered an expert in the fields of defence and foreign affairs, as well as a strong advocate on Pak-China relations.

A former journalist, he served in Nawaz’s cabinet as the information minister in the 1997-99 government. Following Musharraf’s takeover, he was put in jail for over a year and later ditched Nawaz to join PML-Q.—INP