ISLAMABAD – Senator Irfan Siddiqui has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and paid him tribute on the finalization of deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Irfan Siddiqui, the revered journalist, and seasoned politician, met the premier at Prime Minister House.

During the meeting, the duo shared views on the prevailing political situation in the country in the wake of upcoming elections.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui further applauded Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his role in securing the approval of the IMF agreement and his efforts for the economic recovery of the country.