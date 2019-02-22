Senator calls for edu institute to teach Oceanography

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology Mushtaq Ahmed on Thursday observed that at least one University/Institute in Pakistan must teach the oceanography and provide specialised degrees like bachelors and masters in it.

He said this in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), said a statement.

The Senator also discussed several problems related to oceanographic discipline and the Institute during the meeting and also inquired from the NIO’s management with regard to the oceanographic studies in Pakistan.

Furthermore, development budget issue of the Institute was also discussed during the meeting.

Several achievements of the Institute since its establishment were mentioned by the management such as the expedition to the Antarctica in 1991-92 which is reactivated and its 1st phase is expected to be conducted within the next 3 years.

The goal of extension of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was also defined alongwith the current EEZ situation.

They also discussed the matters related to marines exploration and exploitation of marine resources.—APP

