Senate welcomes release of women, children in Balochistan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate of Pakistan has welcomed the release of three women and their children belonging to the District Awaran, Balochistan and appreciated the collected efforts carried out in this regard, a press release issued on Saturday says. The Senate had taken the notice of issue of missing of three women along-with their three children in a strange manner and directed the government for taking measures for their recovery and apprise the House accordingly.

The spokesman of the Senate while giving details of the efforts of the Upper House of the parliament to this effect said that in the Senate sitting held on 31st October, Senators raised the matter of missing of three women along-with their three children belonging to the District Awaran who were present in Quetta in connection with medical treatment. Chairman Senate directed that a Calling Attention Notice already given by the Members shall be placed on the Orders of the Day, out of turn, next day.

Accordingly, on November 1, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini on his behalf and on behalf of Senators Farhatullah Babar, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, drew attention of the Minister for Interior towards the missing of three women along-with their three children belonging to District Awaran on October 30, who were in Quetta in connection with medical treatment

The Chairman Senate asked the Minister to apprise the House about the point of view of the Government on the violation of Articles 4, 9, 10, 10A and 14 of the Constitution in this regard, the Chairman Senate also took note of the letter written by a Joint Secretary of Ministry of Interior to make an attempt to declare it a provincial matter. Minister of State for Interior made statement on the subject matter of the Calling Attention Notice and admitted that they have been arrested by the Law Enforcement Agencies during an attempt to illegally cross the border and further information is being sought.