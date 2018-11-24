Senate wants filling of vacant posts in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Convener Sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee for Less Developed Areas Fida Muhammad Khan on Friday said that all vacant posts would be filled in education and health departments of Khyber district on priority basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the committee which held at Commissioner’s Office here.

The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Ayub, Senator Haji Muhammad Khan Afridi, Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi, Senator Aurangzeb, Commissioner Peshawar Division Shohab Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Muhammad Aslam Wazir, deputy commissioner Mohmand district and officials of education, health, forest, C&W, Wapda.

