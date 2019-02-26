Senate takes notice of load shedding in Balochistan

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power, Senator Fida Muhammad Khan Tuesday took serious notice of load shedding in Balochisrtan and directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for provision of un interrupted electricity to people of the province.

Presiding over the meeting of Standing Committee, the Chairman said that only 240 megawatt electricity was being provided to Balochistan which was very meager and people of the area were suffering sever load shedding. Members of committee belonging to Balochiastan have pointed out that due to low voltage and load shedding people of province were facing difficulties adding that there was dire need to established new feeders to curb this issue.

They told the committee that agriculture, economy and other sectors of the province depended upon power and there was not a no go area in the province.

The Chairman committee said although there were issues of recovery of bills in Balochistan but these issues could be solved by adopting proper way.

Senator Sardar Shafique has strongly protested over the attitude of KESCO chief and said that officer was not ready to listen the issues of common peoples. Senators including, Siraj-ul-Haq, Muhammad Akram, Nouman Wazir, Dilawart Khan, Sinah Jamali and Sardar Shafique Tareen attenedded the meeting.—APP

